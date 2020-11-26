Menu
Jill Pegues
1958 - 2020
BORN
June 15, 1958
DIED
October 24, 2020
Jill Pegues's passing at the age of 62 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by O.T. Allen and Son Funeral Home - Alto in Alto, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
O.T. Allen & Son Funeral Home
649 E. San Antonio St, Alto, Texas 75925
Oct
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Alto Missionary Baptist Church
Alto missionary baptist church, Alto, Texas 75925
Funeral services provided by:
O.T. Allen and Son Funeral Home - Alto
