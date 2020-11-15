Menu
Jim Thomas
1958 - 2020
BORN
August 29, 1958
DIED
November 11, 2020
Jim Thomas's passing at the age of 62 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel
612 M.L. King Drive, Lafayette, Alabama 36862
Nov
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery
402 B Street, La Fayette, Alabama 36862
Funeral services provided by:
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home
