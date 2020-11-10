Menu
Jimmie Burnett
1963 - 2020
BORN
May 29, 1963
DIED
October 27, 2020
Jimmie Burnett's passing at the age of 57 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Butler Funeral Home in Detroit, MI .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
New Mt Vernon Missionary Baptist Church
21009 Ithaca Ave, Ferndale, Michigan 48220
Nov
14
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
New Mt Vernon Missionary Baptist Church
21009 Ithaca Ave, Ferndale, Michigan 48220
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Mt Vernon Missionary Baptist Church
21009 Ithaca Ave, Ferndale, Michigan 48220
