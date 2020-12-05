Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jimmie Chesser
1948 - 2020
BORN
October 5, 1948
DIED
December 3, 2020
Jimmie Chesser's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis Funeral Home in Harriman, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jimmie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Davis Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Davis Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
715 Morgan Avenue, Harriman, Tennessee 37748
Funeral services provided by:
Davis Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.