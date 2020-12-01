Menu
Jimmie Clark
1930 - 2020
BORN
July 7, 1930
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Jimmie Clark's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riemann Family Funeral Home in Long Beach, MS .

Published by Riemann Family Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
December 1, 2020
I'm so sorry to read about the loss of Jim. I hope you will find peace and comfort in the wonderful memories you have of him. God's blessing upon you.
Linda N. Scott
Family
November 29, 2020
Patricia,Richard,Geneva and Family It is with Great Sadness that we Read of the loss of one so Dear to you,and to us Bo was one of the finest Men ever raised in the Orange Grove Community! Always a Perfect Gentleman! You as his Loving Family will surely be in Our thoughts and Prayers during This very Difficult Time!
Roger and Nancy Stuckey
Friend
November 28, 2020