Jimmie Davis's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary in Dothan, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jimmie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary website.
Published by Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary on Nov. 28, 2020.
