Jimmie Fox
1941 - 2020
BORN
January 7, 1941
DIED
November 13, 2020
Jimmie Fox's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in Carrollton, KY .

Published by Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Ave, Carrollton, Kentucky 41008
Nov
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Ave, Carrollton, Kentucky 41008
Funeral services provided by:
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
