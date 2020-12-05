Menu
Jimmie Gordon
1941 - 2020
BORN
November 3, 1941
DIED
September 11, 2020
ABOUT
Army National Guard
Navy
Jimmie Gordon's passing at the age of 78 on Friday, September 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo in Hugo, OK .

Published by Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Prater, Lamption ,Mills & Coffey Chapel
216 E. Jackson, Hugo, Oklahoma 74743
Funeral services provided by:
Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo
