Jimmie Porter
1977 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1977
DIED
November 22, 2020
Jimmie Porter's passing at the age of 43 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST in North East, MD .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET, North East, MD 21901
Dec
2
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET, North East, MD 21901
Funeral services provided by:
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
GUEST BOOK
Jimmy was more then just my best friend you was a sister to me and you was my boy's god mother I'm so happy That I got to know you and make great memories together I will never forget her even though your not here anymore I know your still watching over me and your an angel now girl and I know in my heart this isn't good bye I will see you again and until that day I'm going carry you with me in my heart I love you girl more then words can say and I promise to you that I'll always be there for your babies like you would do for me girl
Lyndia Aiken
Friend
November 29, 2020
Jimmie you were always a great friend and older sister and a god mother to my son Zachary Charles Dudley. I miss you and always loved your input on my life you have guided me on some dark times. I will miss you but know you are looking down on all of us fly high step sister
Joshua Dudley
Family
November 28, 2020