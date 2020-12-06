Menu
Jimmie Sankey
1928 - 2020
BORN
March 22, 1928
DIED
November 7, 2020
Jimmie Sankey's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waldon Professional Funeral & Cremation Services in Sanford, FL .

Published by Waldon Professional Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.