Jimmie Shelton
1947 - 2020
BORN
June 16, 1947
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Jimmie Shelton's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services in Bessemer City, NC .

Published by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church
618 Chestnut Ridge Church Rd,, Kings Mountain, North Carolina 28086
Funeral services provided by:
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
