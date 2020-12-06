Menu
Jimmie Turley
1938 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1938
DIED
November 16, 2020
Jimmie Turley's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton, NH .

Published by William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Carter-Smart Funeral Home
1316 Oak Ave., Duncan, Oklahoma 73533
Nov
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Carter-Smart Funeral Home Chapel
1316 Oak Ave., Duncan, Oklahoma 73533
Funeral services provided by:
William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home
