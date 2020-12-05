Menu
Jimmy Baldwin
1954 - 2020
BORN
June 5, 1954
DIED
December 2, 2020
Jimmy Baldwin's passing at the age of 66 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo in Hugo, OK .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo website.

Published by Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
300 E. Jackson, Hugo, Oklahoma 74743
Funeral services provided by:
Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo
