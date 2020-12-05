Jimmy Baldwin's passing at the age of 66 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo in Hugo, OK .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jimmy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo website.
Published by Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo on Dec. 5, 2020.
