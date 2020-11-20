Menu
Jimmy Bannister
1958 - 2020
BORN
November 3, 1958
DIED
November 11, 2020
Jimmy Bannister's passing at the age of 62 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hughes Family Tribute Center in Dallas, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jimmy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hughes Family Tribute Center website.

Published by Hughes Family Tribute Center on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Funeral service
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Life Celebration Center
9700 Webb Chapel Rd., Dallas, Texas 75220
Nov
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Monica Catholic Church
9933 Midway Rd, Dallas, Texas 75220
Funeral services provided by:
Hughes Family Tribute Center
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hughes Family Tribute Center
November 20, 2020