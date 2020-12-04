Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jimmy Basinger
1942 - 2020
BORN
October 13, 1942
DIED
November 24, 2020
Jimmy Basinger's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lyerly Funeral Home in Salisbury, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jimmy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lyerly Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lyerly Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lyerly Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Hello, Jim and Brenda were next door neighbors to my family in Orchard Hills. I was June Earnhardt. He was a great person. I enjoyed being neighbors with him and Brenda.
June Kluttz Pryor
December 3, 2020
Jimmy was a good man and always treated me good. So sorry for Brenda.
Albert & Shirley Shepherd
Friend
December 1, 2020
Jim was one a good friend and one of my favorite brother-in-laws. He will be sorely missed!!
Marvin Phelps
Family
December 1, 2020