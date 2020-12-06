Menu
Jimmy Billingsley
1950 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1950
DIED
December 4, 2020
Jimmy Billingsley's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jasper Memorial Funeral Home - Jasper in Jasper, TN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jasper Memorial Funeral Home
150 Cornerstone Dr., Jasper, Tennessee 37347
Funeral services provided by:
Jasper Memorial Funeral Home - Jasper
