Jimmy Buckhanon's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Headley Funeral Chapel in Augusta, KS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jimmy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Headley Funeral Chapel website.
Published by Headley Funeral Chapel on Nov. 30, 2020.
