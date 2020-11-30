Menu
Jimmy Clark
1949 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1949
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
US Navy
Jimmy Clark's passing at the age of 71 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gaskin Funeral Services in Matthews, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gaskin Funeral Services website.

Published by Gaskin Funeral Services on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sharon Memorial Park
5716 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina 28212
Funeral services provided by:
Gaskin Funeral Services
