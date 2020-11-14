Menu
Jimmy Dearman
1959 - 2020
BORN
May 31, 1959
DIED
November 11, 2020
Jimmy Dearman's passing at the age of 61 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moments Funeral Home in Lucedale, MS .

Published by Moments Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Moments Funeral Home Leakesville
1601 Lackey Street, Leakesville, Mississippi 39451
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Moments Funeral Home Leakesville
1601 Lackey Street, Leakesville, Mississippi 39451
Funeral services provided by:
Moments Funeral Home
