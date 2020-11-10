Menu
Jimmy Hollingsworth
1942 - 2020
BORN
May 3, 1942
DIED
November 8, 2020
Jimmy Hollingsworth's passing at the age of 78 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Medina, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service website.

Published by Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First General Baptist Church
1039 Frank Street, Milan, Tennessee 38358
Nov
14
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First General Baptist Church
1039 Frank Street, Milan, Tennessee 38358
Funeral services provided by:
Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service
