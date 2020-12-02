Jimmy Jenkins's passing at the age of 49 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory in Florence, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jimmy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory website.
Published by Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory on Dec. 2, 2020.
