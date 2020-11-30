Jimmy McDougald's passing at the age of 66 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fayetteville Cremation Services in Fayetteville, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jimmy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fayetteville Cremation Services website.
Published by Fayetteville Cremation Services on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.