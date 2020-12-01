Jimmy Morris's passing at the age of 69 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dean Funeral Home - Sebring in Sebring, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jimmy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dean Funeral Home - Sebring website.
Published by Dean Funeral Home - Sebring on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.