Jimmy Morris
1951 - 2020
BORN
May 6, 1951
DIED
November 26, 2020
Jimmy Morris's passing at the age of 69 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dean Funeral Home - Sebring in Sebring, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dean Funeral Home - Sebring website.

Published by Dean Funeral Home - Sebring on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dean’s Funeral Home
256 W. Ohio, Sebring, Ohio 44672
Funeral services provided by:
Dean Funeral Home - Sebring
