Jimmy Pack
1934 - 2020
BORN
April 25, 1934
DIED
November 11, 2020
Jimmy Pack's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ballard Funeral Home in Roswell, NM .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ballard Funeral Home website.

Published by Ballard Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Visitation Room
910 South Main, Roswell, New Mexico 88203
Funeral services provided by:
Ballard Funeral Home
