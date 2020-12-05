Menu
Jimmy Stevens
1950 - 2020
BORN
October 7, 1950
DIED
December 3, 2020
Jimmy Stevens's passing at the age of 70 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Citty Funeral Home Inc. in Reidsville, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lords House of Prayer Cemetery
, Bethany, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Citty Funeral Home Inc.
