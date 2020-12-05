Menu
Jimmy Tcheou
1987 - 2020
BORN
March 26, 1987
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Jimmy Tcheou's passing at the age of 33 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sheetz Funeral Home Inc in Mount Joy, PA .

Published by Sheetz Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Committal
1:00p.m.
St Marys Catholic Cemetery
401 New Holland Ave, Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17601
Funeral services provided by:
Sheetz Funeral Home Inc
