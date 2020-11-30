Menu
Jimmy Thomas
1943 - 2020
BORN
December 10, 1943
DIED
November 23, 2020
Jimmy Thomas's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home in Watkinsville, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home website.

Published by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
November 30, 2020
RIH Jimmy,You use to come by are call everyday when I worked in Receiving Dept.making sure things were going as scheduled.Thanks for always being Nice and Understanding. Love and Light to You and Your Family.
leroy huff jr.
Coworker
November 26, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sherman & Vicky Fox
Friend
November 25, 2020
Sherman Fox
November 25, 2020