Jimmy Thompson's passing at the age of 75 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cawood Funeral Home - Middlesboro, KY in Middlesboro, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jimmy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cawood Funeral Home - Middlesboro, KY website.
Published by Cawood Funeral Home - Middlesboro, KY on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.