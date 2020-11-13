Jo Anne Christensen Smith, born March 26, 1933, passed away on November 11, 2020, in Bountiful, UT. Born in Vernal, UT, her parents were Leon P. and Mazie Smith Christensen. She married Morse K. (Mick) Smith on September 27, 1958, in Maeser, UT. They are the parents of 7 children: Lori (Mark) D'Alba, Merrill (Patty) Smith, Clay (Jackie) Smith, Ryan (Lezli) Smith, Katie (Alex) Stone, Diane (Randy) Costanza, and Cole (Kerry) Smith, with 23 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Jo Anne graduated from Utah State University and then taught typing and shorthand at El Rancho High School in North Las Vegas, NV. She also worked for the Federal Reserve Bank in Salt Lake City before raising her family. Jo Anne was an excellent seamstress, made wonderful homemade pie (peach and apple are some of the family's favorites), had a green thumb with indoor and outdoor plants, loved to play Pinochle and other card games, put together puzzles, did word games, ate melted ice cream, and enjoyed cold coke and hot cocoa. She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held numerous callings in Primary, Scouts, and Relief Society. She loved the years she served in the Relief Society presidency at Bountiful House (now Legacy House). Jo Anne was a friend to everyone–humans, dogs, and other animals who met her (chickens, rabbits, goats, mini horses . . . ). She found connections with people wherever she went and with random people who called the wrong number. She could get stains out of any clothing and would mend clothes for extended family members. Above all, Jo Anne was a true friend, a devoted daughter and sister, and a wonderful wife and mother. Jo Anne is preceded in death by her parents, twin sister Janet Clark, and brothers Grant and Boyd.Funeral services will be held at Russon Brothers Mortuary at 1941 North Main Street, Farmington, UT, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Friends and family may visit Saturday morning from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. Funeral services will be streamed beginning at 10:45 a.m. You must have the Facebook app, then you can go to the link below to view the services.