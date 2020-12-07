Menu
Jo Eskridge
1956 - 2020
BORN
November 6, 1956
DIED
December 6, 2020
Jo Eskridge's passing at the age of 64 on Sunday, December 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Swicegood Funeral Home in Danville, VA .

Published by Swicegood Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Swicegood Funeral Home
