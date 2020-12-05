Menu
Jo Lutgring
1927 - 2020
BORN
April 30, 1927
DIED
December 3, 2020
Jo Lutgring's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home in Tell City, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home website.

Published by Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St, Tell City, IN 47586
Dec
7
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 9:15a.m.
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St, Tell City, IN 47586
Dec
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Marks Catholic Church
