Jo Overfield
1932 - 2020
BORN
February 13, 1932
DIED
November 24, 2020
Jo Overfield's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville in Evansville, IN .

Published by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Embrace Church formly known as American Baptist East Church
Nov
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Embrace Church formly known as American Baptist East Church
Funeral services provided by:
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
