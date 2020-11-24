Menu
Joan Amore
1930 - 2020
BORN
May 30, 1930
DIED
November 21, 2020
Joan Amore's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wolfe Memorial, Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA .

Published on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Zoom
www.zoom.us, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15221
Funeral services provided by:
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
