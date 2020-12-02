Menu
Joan Arthur
1924 - 2020
BORN
November 12, 1924
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
First United Methodist Church
Joan Arthur's passing at the age of 96 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center in Parker City, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center website.

Published by Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Spartanburg Cemetery
, Spartanburg, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
GUEST BOOK
I remember Joan so well and she and "Doc" would sit in the same seats at the Spartanburg Methodist Church every Sunday. She was such a wonderful lady and he parents lived in Spartanburg after they moved from their country home and were my neighbors in Spartanburg. She is now in the loving arms of our Blessed Savior. Condolences to the family.
Sharon Kenworthy
Friend
December 2, 2020
Our prayers to the Arthur family. We knew Joan and Doc from the
Spartanburg UMC.
Jim and Pat Doerstler
Friend
December 1, 2020