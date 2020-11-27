Joan Fessenden Carroll



LAYTON - Joan, age 67, lost a valiant and vicious fight with COVID-19 and passed away in the early morning hours of November 22, 2020. Her children wanted to be by her side, but COVID made that impossible.



Our mother, Joan Fessenden Carroll was born in Salt Lake City, UT on February 27, 1953 to Walter Le Roy Fessenden and Ethel Cummings. Joan lived her younger years in Ogden, UT and later moved to Layton, UT where she graduated from Layton High School.



Joan worked her entire career for the State of Utah in the Juvenile Courts system starting out as a clerk and eventually working into the role of Clerk of Court for Davis, Morgan and Weber counties. This was a tough and emotional career for Joan, but it made her an even more protective and loving mother to her children.



Joan reluctantly took a medical retirement from Juvenile Courts in 2014 after working there for more than 35 years. She made many lifelong friendships in her career there and truly missed being able to go to work and interact daily with those friends.



Joan was looking forward to COVID being a thing of the past so she could resume her bimonthly luncheons with her friends from the courts. She truly enjoyed those times.



Joan also worked for nearly 30 years at Davis Hospital and Medical Center as a dietary clerk working weekend and holiday shifts. This was the type of devoted mother that Joan was, as she would work herself to the bone, working two jobs to be able to provide for her kids.



Joan also enjoyed bowling on her bowling leagues at Davis Lanes and made many friends. Joan took a break from bowling to avoid the risk of COVID and was looking forward to returning to the alleys.



To know Joan is to love Joan… and also to debate with her. Politics, sports, food, you name it, she could and would debate it. Her kids loved to get a rise out of her bringing up President Trump just as much as she loved to get a rise out of them bringing up President Obama.



Joan loved BYU and her kids loved the U of U and it was a much reveled in event when the big game came on. Joan would buy her grandkids BYU attire and try to convince them to root for the Cougars and would rub it in to the parent of the grandchild that she had convinced to root with her. Her kids would love to get a rise out of her over the big game, especially when the Utes won. The grandkids loved this just as much and is a cherished memory for them.



Joan loved her family beyond measure and was always so proud of each one of her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Joan's family was her pride and joy and her former coworkers can attest to the bragging rights that Joan held so dearly. I'm pretty sure they got tired of hearing about Joan's kids and grandkids ALL the time.



In 2017, Joan went through some pretty serious health battles, of which we thought we might lose her. She was strong and recovered, however, she was missing her pinky toe due to a severe infection and it became the "running" joke amongst her kids and grandkids. We would tease her that the little piggy went to the market and never came home.



Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ron Fessenden and her great grandson Lincoln Leroy Mower. Joan is survived by her brother Roy (Linda) Fessenden as well as her children, their spouses, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Daughter: Brooke (Stephen) Mower; grandson: Michael (Julie) great granddaughter Kaitlyn. Grandson: Christopher (Chindrele) great granddaughters: Chloe and Charlotte. Granddaughters: Kyleeanne (Zac) Attard, Jaceelynn and Kennadee.



Son: Brandon (Felicia); grandson: Skyler (Bailey) great grandchildren: Kymber and Kodiak. Grandson: Austin (Sarah) great grandson Baylor, granddaughter: Madison (Wyatt Linville)



Daughter: Stefanie (Wes) Adams; granddaughter: Ashley (Trey) Naylor great grandchildren: Kinley, Braxton & Weston. Granddaughter Aspynn and grandson Lexton. Son: Steven "Scooter" (Daina); Grandsons Coyte and Boston granddaughters Journee, Mikal (Cody) Prows: great grandchildren: Sawyer, Wylie and Jossi. Granddaughter Bayli (Jordan) Hanson.



Joan's kids and grandkids honored her request to stay away during COVID as we were all concerned for her health just as much as she was.



If we could do one thing different, it would be to not wait for this pandemic to be over. Call your loved ones, take the time to listen to their stories, hug them, go on a walk with them. Don't wait for the unknown to pass because we have no idea how much time anyone has left.



WE LOVE YOU MOM (Grandma Joan) We know you know that and we know that you are still here with us in spirit. We know that you are no longer hurting and that you are "gettin' them strikes". Until we see each other again, Rest in Peace and GO UTES!



***Masks are required as well as the requirement to maintain social distancing.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Monday, November 20, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary.



Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch.





