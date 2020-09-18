Menu
Joan I. Cook
1925 - 2020
September 2, 1925
September 17, 2020
Joan I. Cook, 95, of Delmont, passed away September 17, 2020, daughter of the late Sarah F. and Ernest Brady. Beloved wife of the late Norman A. Cook, Joan was a World War II British war bride from Norwich, England, who met and married her GI. Joan had one brother and five sisters. Joan devoted herself to all her family, strong in her faith and member of Holiday Park United Methodist Church. Dear mother of Iris (James) Kent of Grove City, PA, the late Karen (Albert) Tomasino of Jeannette, PA, and Linda (James) Karcanes of Columbus, NC. Dearest Nannie to five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A private family service will be held in the Chapel at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Penn Hills, PA.
Published by Hart Funeral Home Inc from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Hart Funeral Home Inc
