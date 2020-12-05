Menu
Joan Cray
1931 - 2020
BORN
February 21, 1931
DIED
August 7, 2020
Joan Cray's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, August 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc. in Lackawanna, NY .

Published by Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
11
Mass of Christian Burial
9:15a.m.
St. Leo the Great R.C. Church
885 Sweet Home Road, Amherst, New York 14226
Funeral services provided by:
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
