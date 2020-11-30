Menu
Joan DeGeorgia
1937 - 2020
BORN
July 17, 1937
DIED
November 18, 2020
Joan DeGeorgia's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi Funeral Home in Canton, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW, Canton, OH 44709
Nov
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Rossi Family Funeral Home, Inc.
730 30th St. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44709
