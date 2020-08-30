Joan Radabaugh Farber



Joan Radabaugh Farber, 83, died peacefully in her sleep at the home of her daughter early on 22 August, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Joan was born 12 September 1936 In Ogden Utah, daughter of Ivan M Radabaugh and Mildred Evelyn Everts Radabaugh. She had three sisters, Ione, Jeanie, and Sharon, and one brother, Neil. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Joan graduated from Weber High School in 1954 and attended Weber College where she met the love of her life, Paul Allan Farber. They were married on 14 September 1955 at the home of his parents in South Ogden, Utah. They had four children, David, Kerrie, Dian and Gary. Joan and Paul raised their family in Roy, Utah, where she remained in the same home until just a few years before her passing.



Joan had an extensive and varied life working as a secretary at Hill Air Force Base, Utah and Defense Depot Ogden, Utah. She later worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and was then a School Lunch Unit Manager for Weber County Schools. She wrote that she was very proud that she worked hard and did her very best at all of them. After she and Paul retired, they spent decades working hard, playing hard, and traveling together. Two of their favorite projects were working together on their cabin property in Summit County and their gardening and recycling business. Joan lost her love, Paul, on 2 June, 2015. While we will miss her greatly, we are happy that they are back in each other's arms.



Joan is survived by David Allan (Laura) Farber of Ogden, Kerrie (Eldon) Anderson of Ogden, Dian June Farber of Ogden, and Gary Paul (Maureen) Farber of Pennsylvania. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.



Private memorial services will be held Friday, September 11, 2020.



Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 South 1900 West Roy, Utah





