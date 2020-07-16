Joan M. File, 82, passed away July 15, 2020.



She was born October 30, 1937 in Butte, Montana the daughter of Donald and Thelma Harkins McNeil.



Joan married Theodore C. File in August 1955 in Butte, Montana.



Joan enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren.



Surviving are her daughters, Sue Copeland, Jan Shannon, Karen Wright, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



Preceded in death by her husband, son and loved ones.



Graveside services will be held for the family on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.