Joan Foelker
1924 - 2020
BORN
January 12, 1924
DIED
November 30, 2020
Joan Foelker's passing at the age of 96 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Indiana Funeral Care in Fort Wayne, IN .

Published by Northern Indiana Funeral Care from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Concordia Cemetery Gardens
5300 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46815
Dec
7
Burial
11:30a.m.
Concordia Cemetery Gardens
5300 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46815
Funeral services provided by:
Northern Indiana Funeral Care
GUEST BOOK
