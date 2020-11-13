Joan Gibson's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joan in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fox Funeral Home website.
Published by Fox Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.