Joan Gibson
1930 - 2020
BORN
December 19, 1930
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
concordia lutheran ministries
good samaritan hospice
Joan Gibson's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fox Funeral Home website.

Published by Fox Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Gospel Fellowship PCA
, Valencia, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home
