Joan Hanning
1930 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1930
DIED
August 10, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
United Methodist Church
Joan Hanning's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, August 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wood Funeral Home
900 West Wilson, Rushville, Illinois 62681
Aug
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Wood Funeral Home
900 West Wilson, Rushville, Illinois 62681
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
