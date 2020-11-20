Menu
Joan Llana
1934 - 2020
BORN
April 5, 1934
DIED
November 18, 2020
Joan Llana's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home in Galveston, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home website.

Published by J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
1302 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston, Texas 77550
Nov
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
1302 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston, Texas 77550
Funeral services provided by:
J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home
