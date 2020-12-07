Menu
Joan Lynch
1946 - 2020
BORN
November 25, 1946
DIED
December 5, 2020
Joan Lynch's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company in Jersey City, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company website.

Published by Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Funeral Mass
10:45a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
1219 Paterson Plank Road, Secaucus, New Jersey 07094
Dec
9
Interment
12:00p.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery
340 Ridge Road, N. Arlington, New Jersey 07031
Funeral services provided by:
Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company
