Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joan Lynde
1944 - 2020
BORN
July 1, 1944
DIED
October 25, 2020
ABOUT
lockheed martin
red hat society
wounded warrior project
Joan Lynde's passing at the age of 76 on Sunday, October 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by McGaffigan Funeral Home in Pepperell, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McGaffigan Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by McGaffigan Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Burial
Woodlawn Cemetery
, Pepperell, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
McGaffigan Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.