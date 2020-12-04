Joan Miceli's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home in Lorain, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joan in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home website.
Published by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.