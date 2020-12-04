Menu
Joan Miceli
1931 - 2020
BORN
April 3, 1931
DIED
December 1, 2020
Joan Miceli's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home in Lorain, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Peter Parish
3655 Oberlin Ave
Funeral services provided by:
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
