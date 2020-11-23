Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joan Newman
1937 - 2020
BORN
September 19, 1937
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Concordia Lutheran Ministries
Good Samaritan Hospice
Joan Newman's passing at the age of 83 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fox Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Fox Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home, Inc.
410 West Main Street, PO Box 305, Saxonburg, Pennsylvania 16056
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.