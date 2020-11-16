Joan Nobrega's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parker Funeral Home - Lynn in Lynn, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joan in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parker Funeral Home - Lynn website.
Published by Parker Funeral Home - Lynn on Nov. 16, 2020.
