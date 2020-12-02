Menu
Joan Rowlands
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1937
DIED
December 1, 2020
Joan Rowlands's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place in Mechanicsburg, PA .

Published by Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place on Dec. 2, 2020.
